Top Kerala news developments today

December 23, 2022 09:53 am | Updated 09:53 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Friday, December 23, 2022

Kerala Bureau

A KSRTC bus damaged by miscreants during the hartal called by PFI following the arrest of its leaders, in Thiruvananthapuram on September 23. | Photo Credit: Mahinsha S.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will open a three-day conference of dairy farmers in Wayanad today.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. The case related to attachment of assets of those who had damaged public property following a hartal observed by the Popular Front of India in Kerala following the ban on its activities is likely to come up before the High Court today.

3. A flag hoisting ceremony to be held at the Aspinwall House in Fort Kochi around 12 noon will mark the official opening of the main exhibition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. All venues will be open to the public from today.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

4. Revenue Minister K. Rajan will chair a crucial meeting in Kozhikode today with elected representatives, MLAs and District Collectors of Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode, on the proposed Greenfield Highway under the Bharatmala project. MPs from the three districts will not attend the meeting as Parliament is in session.

5. Vehicular traffic has been reinstated on the Thamarassery ghat road after the successful exit of the two heavy trailer trucks which were remaining parked along the road for three months following the denial of entry to the mountain pass. The two trucks carrying oversized equipment for a dairy plant made it through the ghat road to Wayanad on their way to Karnataka.

6. The Forest department has sounded an alert for residents in Mattannuur after a leopard was spotted in the area. The department has decided to install camera traps to locate the animal. With pug marks found near the water bodies, foresters believe that the leopard is in the nearby area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US