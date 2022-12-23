Top Kerala news developments today

December 23, 2022 09:53 am | Updated 09:53 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will open a three-day conference of dairy farmers in Wayanad today.

2. The case related to attachment of assets of those who had damaged public property following a hartal observed by the Popular Front of India in Kerala following the ban on its activities is likely to come up before the High Court today.

3. A flag hoisting ceremony to be held at the Aspinwall House in Fort Kochi around 12 noon will mark the official opening of the main exhibition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. All venues will be open to the public from today.

4. Revenue Minister K. Rajan will chair a crucial meeting in Kozhikode today with elected representatives, MLAs and District Collectors of Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode, on the proposed Greenfield Highway under the Bharatmala project. MPs from the three districts will not attend the meeting as Parliament is in session.

5. Vehicular traffic has been reinstated on the Thamarassery ghat road after the successful exit of the two heavy trailer trucks which were remaining parked along the road for three months following the denial of entry to the mountain pass. The two trucks carrying oversized equipment for a dairy plant made it through the ghat road to Wayanad on their way to Karnataka.

6. The Forest department has sounded an alert for residents in Mattannuur after a leopard was spotted in the area. The department has decided to install camera traps to locate the animal. With pug marks found near the water bodies, foresters believe that the leopard is in the nearby area.