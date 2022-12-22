Top Kerala News developments today

December 22, 2022 09:22 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. The draft buffer zone map has been published on Government of Kerala websites with different colour codes for Ecologically Sensitive Zones (ESZ), human habitats and public buildings. Helpdesks are being set up in 88 panchayats to receive complaints from the public seeking exemption of highly populated areas from the areas earmarked as ESZ.

2. The CPI(M) has organised a convention at Koorachundu in Kozhikode today to explain the State Government’s stand on the buffer zone issue.

3. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a palmleaf manuscripts museum in Thiruvananthapuram today.

4. Petitions filed by former police officers and former IB officials seeking anticipatory bail in the ISRO espionage frame up case are likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

5. The 10th edition of Sargaalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival begins today at Sargaalaya Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Iringal near Vadakara in Kozhikode with the participation of 572 artisans from 11 nations.