Top Kerala News developments today

December 21, 2022 09:13 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. The Kerala Government is expected to take a decision today on the field verification of human habitats in the ESZ buffer zones and the setting up of help desks for residents in the upland areas to submit complaints about the satellite survey report. Ministers for Forest and Wildlife, Revenue and Local Self Government will confer online with 88 panchayat presidents and village officers.

2. A two-day state committee meeting of the CPI(M) begins today in the backdrop of the protests over the buffer zone issue. The party is organising a convention at Koorachundu to explain its stand and counter the arguments of the church- led action council.

3. The Kerala High Court is likely to hear a petition challenging the shortlisting of Joby K. Jose, now Registrar-in-charge of Kannur University, for appointment to the post of Registrar of the varsity.

4. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will dedicate 82 NABL-accredited water quality testing labs of the Kerala Water Authority to the state today.

