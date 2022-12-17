Top Kerala News developments today

December 17, 2022 09:27 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Dec 17, Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Industry Minister P. Rajeev | File Photo | Photo Credit: Vibhu H

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will lay the foundation stone for a coconut park at Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode today. The Government has earmarked ₹7 crore for the project.

2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George will participate in the state-level inauguration of isolation wards to treat infections disease patients in government hospitals in Kozhikode today.

3. Tapan Sen, General Secretary, CITU, to open the organisation’s three-day State conference in Kozhikode today.

4. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan will attend a function at Kozhikode today to release a book on former Union Minister and six-time MP from Vadakara, K.P. Unnikrishnan.

5. Embezzlement of funds from Punjab National Bank: Crime Branch squad recovers account statements of MP Rijil, the prime accused in the case.

6. The Kozhikode Corporation council is meeting today in the back drop of the funds embezzlement case. The opposition is been demanding more clarity on the quantum of funds lost from the Corporation’s accounts in Punjab National Bank.

