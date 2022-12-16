Top Kerala News developments today

December 16, 2022 09:27 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Dec 16, Friday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Kochi Design Week, a two-day event organized by the Kerala Stratup Mission, at Bolgatty Palace today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a conference on knowledge translation research organized by the Kerala State Higher Education Council at the Cochin University of Science and Technology. The Kerala High Court is likely to pass an order on a petition seeking a CBI inquiry into the issue relating to the letter purportedly written by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran to the TVM CPI(M) district secretary to provide a list of party workers for filling temporary posts in the health wing of the Corporation. A petition by former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the issue of masala bonds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) is scheduled to come up for hearing before the High Court today. International Film Festival of Kerala: As many as 15 movies including Jafar Panahi's No Bears, Opium, Paloma, Promise Me This, The Novelists Film, Turkish Movie The Four Walls, Amar Colony by Siddharth Chauhan, the movie adaptation of Satyajit Ray's short story The Storyteller by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and Masahiro Kobayashi's Lear on the Shore will be screened on the final day of the festival. The valedictory and awards function will be held in the evening. National Conference of All India Kisan Sabha at Thrissur. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address a public meeting. On the second day of the Huddle Global conclave in Thiruvananthapuram, an exhibition of products and services by startups and roundtable discussions with investors.

