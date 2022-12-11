Top Kerala news developments today

December 11, 2022 09:03 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on December 11, 2022

Kerala Bureau

Devotees waiting for their turn to offer darshan at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. File | Photo Credit: Leju Kamal

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. International Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram. Screening of films at various venues.

2. Propelled by Cyclone Mandous, the North East monsoon rains intensify in Kerala. IMD issues yellow alert for various districts upto Tuesday.

3. Heavy rush of pilgrims at Sabarimala. Police struggle to maintain queues as pilgrims wait for hours for darshan.

4, A preliminary investigation by CBI is underway into the Punjab National Bank fraud in which the Kozhikode city corporation lost ₹15.25 crore. Accounts of local bodies in a few more banks will also be examined.

