  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on December 11, 2022

December 11, 2022 09:03 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Kerala Bureau
Devotees waiting for their turn to offer darshan at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. File

Devotees waiting for their turn to offer darshan at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. File | Photo Credit: Leju Kamal

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. International Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram. Screening of films at various venues.

2. Propelled by Cyclone Mandous, the North East monsoon rains intensify in Kerala. IMD issues yellow alert for various districts upto Tuesday.

3. Heavy rush of pilgrims at Sabarimala. Police struggle to maintain queues as pilgrims wait for hours for darshan.

4, A preliminary investigation by CBI is underway into the Punjab National Bank fraud in which the Kozhikode city corporation lost ₹15.25 crore. Accounts of local bodies in a few more banks will also be examined.

Related Topics

Kerala / Thiruvananthapuram

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.