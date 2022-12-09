Top Kerala News developments today

December 09, 2022 09:27 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram today evening.

2. The Opposition UDF will move an adjournment motion in the Kerala Assembly today highlighting the drug menace in the state.

3. The CPI(M) state secretariat is meeting today in Thiruvananthapuram. The meeting is likely to discuss the political situation in Kerala and the possibility of reinstating Saji Cherian as minister after he got a clean chit from the police team investigating the allegations raised him for making derogatory remarks against the Constitution.

