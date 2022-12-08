  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Dec 8, Thursday

December 08, 2022 09:08 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Legislative business in Kerala Assembly today: Discussion on Subject committee report on Kerala GST (Amendment) Bill to be concluded. Introduction of Plantation tax (Repeal) Bill and Agricultural Income Tax (Repeal) Bill.

2. Finance Minister KN Balagopal will reply to a calling attention motion on the crisis faced by rubber farmers due to the fall in price of natural rubber.

3. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will reply to a calling attention motion on the concerns raised by candidates on the new pattern of exams conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission.

4. The Kerala HC is expected to pronounce its verdict on a petition seeking disqualification of Saji Cherian as legislator for his speech against the Constitution.

5. Actor and BJP’s former Rajya Sabha MP, Suresh Gopi moves a discharge petition in the case booked against him for allegedly forging documents of permanent residence for the registration of his two luxury cars in Pondicherry. The prosecution case is that the actor, through his fraudulent acts, caused the State financial loss to the tune of nearly Rs. 19 lakh. The prosecution has stiffly opposed the plea of the actor.

6. A public interest litigation challenging the national highway rules which allow collection of tolls without fixing any limit on the amount is likely to come up before the High Court today.

7. The High Court is likely to take up for hearing a suo motu case relating to facilities provided for Sabarimala pilgrims at transit camps.

8. The Kozhikode district court will pronounce its order on the anticipatory bail plea moved by the prime suspect in the embezzlement of Kozhikode Corporation’s fund from Punjab National Bank.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.