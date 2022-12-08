Top Kerala News developments today

December 08, 2022 09:08 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Legislative business in Kerala Assembly today: Discussion on Subject committee report on Kerala GST (Amendment) Bill to be concluded. Introduction of Plantation tax (Repeal) Bill and Agricultural Income Tax (Repeal) Bill.

2. Finance Minister KN Balagopal will reply to a calling attention motion on the crisis faced by rubber farmers due to the fall in price of natural rubber.

3. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will reply to a calling attention motion on the concerns raised by candidates on the new pattern of exams conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission.

4. The Kerala HC is expected to pronounce its verdict on a petition seeking disqualification of Saji Cherian as legislator for his speech against the Constitution.

5. Actor and BJP’s former Rajya Sabha MP, Suresh Gopi moves a discharge petition in the case booked against him for allegedly forging documents of permanent residence for the registration of his two luxury cars in Pondicherry. The prosecution case is that the actor, through his fraudulent acts, caused the State financial loss to the tune of nearly Rs. 19 lakh. The prosecution has stiffly opposed the plea of the actor.

6. A public interest litigation challenging the national highway rules which allow collection of tolls without fixing any limit on the amount is likely to come up before the High Court today.

7. The High Court is likely to take up for hearing a suo motu case relating to facilities provided for Sabarimala pilgrims at transit camps.

8. The Kozhikode district court will pronounce its order on the anticipatory bail plea moved by the prime suspect in the embezzlement of Kozhikode Corporation’s fund from Punjab National Bank.