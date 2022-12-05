December 05, 2022 09:09 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

The Kerala Assembly session begins today. The Kerala veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Amendment) Bill, Kerala High Court Services (Determination of Retirement Age) Amendment Bill, Kerala Cashew Factories (Acquisition) Amendment Bill and Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board (Amendment) Bill will be introduced in the House and referred to the Subject committee. The Government will reply to a calling attention motion on the Vizhinjam issue. The Opposition will give notice for adjournment motion on the alleged backdoor appointments in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. The Kerala High Court is likely to take up for hearing a petition seeking a directive to the government to enact a law for eradicating superstitious practices such as sorcery, and black magic. The Kozhikode Sessions Court will consider the anticipatory bail plea of MP Rejin, the prime accused in the case of embezzlement of the Kozhikode Corporation’s funds from accounts in the Punjab National Bank. The Additional Sessions court, Thiruvananthapuram is expected to sentence the two accused in the rape and murder of a Latvian tourist at Kovalam in 2018. Last week, the court had judged the two guilty of the crime. Shashi Tharoor MP to meet Major Archbishop Mar George Cardinal Alencherry at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, Ernakulam. He will also interact with students at a city college. Voting on a no-confidence motion in Kalamassery municipality in Ernakulam is likely today. The UDF will stay away from the voting.

