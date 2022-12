Top Kerala News developments today

December 04, 2022 09:55 am | Updated 10:06 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Dec 4, Sunday

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, MP, is scheduled to attend a function in Pathanamthitta allegedly without keeping the district congress unit in the loop. Earlier, Mr. Tharoor had faced oblique criticism from the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership for conducting parallel political activity outside the organisational ambit. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.