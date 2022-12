December 04, 2022 09:55 am | Updated 10:06 am IST

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, MP, is scheduled to attend a function in Pathanamthitta allegedly without keeping the district congress unit in the loop. Earlier, Mr. Tharoor had faced oblique criticism from the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership for conducting parallel political activity outside the organisational ambit.

