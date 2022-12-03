Top Kerala News developments today

December 03, 2022 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Dec 3, Saturday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today A special sitting of the Kerala High Court today will hear a petition challenging the Travancore Devaswom Board notification that only Kerala Brahmins can be appointed melshanthi of Sabarimala and Maalikappuram temples. The Crime Branch of the Kerala Police has intensified the search for the absconding Punjab National Bank manager in the case of misappropriation of ₹15.24 crore Kozhikode Corporation funds. The case is likely to be handed over to the CBI. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a national conference on Bio invasions: rends, Threats & Management' organised by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board in Thiruvananthapuram today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will give away the State e- governance awards at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate various projects of the International Centre for Free and Open-Source Software (ICFOSS) in Thiruvananthapuram today. State school sports meet begins today in Thiruvananthapuram. Events will be held at the Chandrasekharan Nair stadium and University stadium.

