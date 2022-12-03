Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- A special sitting of the Kerala High Court today will hear a petition challenging the Travancore Devaswom Board notification that only Kerala Brahmins can be appointed melshanthi of Sabarimala and Maalikappuram temples.
- The Crime Branch of the Kerala Police has intensified the search for the absconding Punjab National Bank manager in the case of misappropriation of ₹15.24 crore Kozhikode Corporation funds. The case is likely to be handed over to the CBI.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a national conference on Bio invasions: rends, Threats & Management’ organised by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will give away the State e- governance awards at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate various projects of the International Centre for Free and Open-Source Software (ICFOSS) in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- State school sports meet begins today in Thiruvananthapuram. Events will be held at the Chandrasekharan Nair stadium and University stadium.
