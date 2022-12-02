Top Kerala news developments today

December 02, 2022 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today.

1. The Kerala High Court is expected to consider a petition filed by Adani Ports against the violent protests by the Vizhinjam action council that had brought the work on the seaport project to a grinding halt.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. The CPI(M) State secretariat meeting today is likely to discuss the Vizhinjam incidents and the police report that a section of the clergy had incited violence.

3. Writer Sharankumar Limbale will inaugurate ‘KaChaTaThaPa’, a literature festival organised as part of the silver jubilee of Olive Publications in Kozhikode today.

4. Additional Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram will pronounce the judgement in the case relating to the rape and murder of a Latvian woman tourist in 2018.

Read more news from Kerala here.

ADVERTISEMENT