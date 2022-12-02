  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights | Japan vs Spain; Costa Rica vs Germany

Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Friday, December 2, 2022

December 02, 2022 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court | Photo Credit: TH

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today.

1. The Kerala High Court is expected to consider a petition filed by Adani Ports against the violent protests by the Vizhinjam action council that had brought the work on the seaport project to a grinding halt.

2. The CPI(M) State secretariat meeting today is likely to discuss the Vizhinjam incidents and the police report that a section of the clergy had incited violence.

3. Writer Sharankumar Limbale will inaugurate ‘KaChaTaThaPa’, a literature festival organised as part of the silver jubilee of Olive Publications in Kozhikode today.

4. Additional Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram will pronounce the judgement in the case relating to the rape and murder of a Latvian woman tourist in 2018.

Read more news from Kerala here.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.