Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on December 1, 2022

December 01, 2022 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
K.M. Shaji’s petition challenging ED’s notice in a money laundering case is expected to come up in Kerala High Court on December 1, 2022. File

K.M. Shaji’s petition challenging ED’s notice in a money laundering case is expected to come up in Kerala High Court on December 1, 2022. File | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Special Cabinet meeting today to finalise the bill against superstitions, inhuman evil practices, black magic and sorcery. The meeting will also take up other bills to be presented in the Assembly session beginning December 5.

2. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a case related to the loss caused to public property following a hartal called by the proscribed organisation, PFI.

3. The petition of Indian Union Muslim League leader K M Shaji challenging the notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case is expected to come up before the High Court today.

4. Veteran Kathakali artiste Kalamandalam Vasu Pisharody passed away today morning at Palakkad.

5. Theatre and group dance events will be staged today at the Ernakulam Revenue District School Kalolsavam being held at various venues in North Paravur.

6. The Kozhikode Revenue district school festival draws to a close today at Vadakara.

Read more news from Kerala here.

Kerala

