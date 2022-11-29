Top Kerala news developments today

  1. EPaper
Key news developments in Kerala on November 29, 2022

November 29, 2022 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST

Kerala Bureau
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate an expert summit on the Vizhinjam international seaport project in Thiruvananthapuram today. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate an expert summit on the Vizhinjam international seaport project in Thiruvananthapuram today.

2. The Kerala High Court will pass an order on the appointment of Cisa Thomas as Vice-Chancellor-in-charge of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

3. The High Court is lkely to consider the appeal of the Kerala Government and actor Mohanlal against the trial court order rejecting permission to withdraw prosecution against the actor for the alleged illegal possession of ivory.

4. A two- day international conference on Security and Prosperity in the Bay of Bengal, organised jointly by Centre for Public Policy Research and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation will begin at Kochi today.

5. Women’s commission chairperson P. Sathidevi will inaugurate a media seminar ‘Penpathi’ organised by the Commission in association with Calicut Press Club in Kozhikode today.

6. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai is scheduled to inaugurate the ‘Constitution Day campaign’ activities of the Kozhikode district administration and Government Law College.

7. Stage events begin today at the Ernakulam district school Kalolsavam being held at various venues in North Paravur.

8. College campuses under the Mahatma Gandhi University will witness a keen contest between SFI and KSU in the Union elections today.

