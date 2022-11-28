Top Kerala news developments today

November 28, 2022 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on November 28, Monday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: Police on high alert following the mob attack on the Vizhinjam police station to secure the release of five persons who were arrested in connection with the violence on Saturday. Additional police rushed from neighbouring districts. The Thiruvananthapuram district administration has convened an all-party meeting today to defuse the tense situation. The Kerala High Court is likely to hear a petition filed by Adani Ports against the protest at Vizhinjam. The Govt may inform the court about its intention to recover ₹200 cr from the Vizhinjam action council as the loss suffered by the concessionaire. The petition challenging the appointment of Ciza Thomas as the acting Vice-Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University will come up before the High Court today. The bail plea of Greeshma and her mother, the accused in the murder case of the lover of Greeshma, is likely to be considered by the High Court. The UDF is observing a hartal in Idukki against land use regulations and the buffer zone around forests. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is scheduled to attend an event organised by pro-RSS Kesari weekly in Kozhikode today. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.