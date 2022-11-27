Top Kerala news developments today

November 27, 2022 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on November 27, Sunday

Kerala Bureau

 Shashi Tharoor to inaugurate a meeting of the Professional Congress at Kochi today.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Tension in Kochi over unified mass in the Syro Malabar church. Rival sections of the laity for and against the unified mass shouted slogans and clashed with police in front of St. Mary’s Basilica. Apostolic administrator Archbishop Andrews Thazhath forced to go back. Additional reinforcements of police deployed to bring the situation under control.

2. Shashi Tharoor to inaugurate a meeting of the Professional Congress at Kochi today. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan will also address different sessions.

3. Tension prevails at Vizhinjam following the clash between the church- led protestors and those campaigning for the Vizhinjam seaport project yesterday. The police force is on high alert to prevent untoward incidents.

