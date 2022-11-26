Top Kerala News developments today

November 26, 2022 09:26 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Nov 26, Saturday

Union Minister of State V. Muralidharan inaugurates the eighth annual conference of the Sambhava Sabha. All India Congress Committee general secretary Tariq Anwar lays the foundation stone of the new District Congress Committee office in Kozhikode. Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat will address an All India Democratic Women (AIDWA) function in Kozhikode. Cooperation Minister V. N. Vasavan will inaugurate the State-level "Milk Day" observation in Kozhikode.

