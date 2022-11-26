  1. Union Minister of State V. Muralidharan inaugurates the eighth annual conference of the Sambhava Sabha.
  2. All India Congress Committee general secretary Tariq Anwar lays the foundation stone of the new District Congress Committee office in Kozhikode. .
  3. Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat will address an All India Democratic Women (AIDWA) function in Kozhikode.
  4. Cooperation Minister V. N. Vasavan will inaugurate the State-level “Milk Day” observation in Kozhikode.