- Union Minister of State V. Muralidharan inaugurates the eighth annual conference of the Sambhava Sabha.
- All India Congress Committee general secretary Tariq Anwar lays the foundation stone of the new District Congress Committee office in Kozhikode. .
- Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat will address an All India Democratic Women (AIDWA) function in Kozhikode.
- Cooperation Minister V. N. Vasavan will inaugurate the State-level “Milk Day” observation in Kozhikode.
