Top Kerala News developments today

November 25, 2022 09:43 am | Updated 09:45 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Nov 25, Friday

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty is to inaugurate a pilot project in Kozhikode today to set up weather stations in schools. There will be 18 weather stations in schools in the Kozhikode district as part of the pilot project. The expert team deputed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to investigate the measles outbreak in Malappuram will reach Kerala today. The team will hold discussions with the Health Secretary and other officials before proceeding to Malappuram. Vegetable and fruit exporters in Kerala start an indefinite strike in protest against the hiked air cargo charges and GST. Activist Teesta Setalvad to inaugurate the State conference of the Network of Artistic Theatre Activists Kerala (NATAK) at the Tagore theatre in Thiruvananthapuram today. The river Paddle kayaking expedition begins from Nilambur in the Malappuram district. Dozens of kayakers from across the country take part in the expedition with the objective of conserving the Chaliyar River. PG doctors at the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital will strike work today and take out a march to the police station to protest the delay in action against a native of Kollam who had allegedly assaulted a duty doctor. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

