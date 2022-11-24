  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on November 24, Thursday

November 24, 2022 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala High Court. File

Kerala High Court. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. The multi disciplinary team deputed by the Union MoHFW to investigate the measles outbreak in Malapppuram and suggest containment measures is expected to report to the Principal Secretary, Health and later undertake field visits.

2. The Kerala High Court is likely to take up a suo motu case initiated on a report of special charges fixed by the Railway for special trains for Sabarimala pilgrims.

3. Police take 3 people into custody in connection with the murder of two CPI(M) workers in Thalassery, allegedly by the drug mafia.

4. Former President Pratibha Patil is at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, Malappuram for Ayurvedic treatment.

Read more news from Kerala here.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.