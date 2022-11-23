Top Kerala News developments today

November 23, 2022 09:55 am | Updated 09:59 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Nov 23, Wednesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today J. Chinchu Rani, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, will announce the State-level awards instituted by the Animal Husbandry Department for farmers and officers in the State. The Kerala High Court will consider the State government’s petition challenging the Governor’s action in appointing Ciza Thomas, Senior Joint Director, of the Directorate of Technical Education, as Vice-Chancellor in charge of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. Cardinal George Alanchery of the Syro Malabar church is likely to appear before a trial court today to seek bail in the case related to the alleged illegal land deals of the Church. The Kerala High Court had earlier rejected his plea to avoid personal appearance before the court. The cabinet meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today is likely to take a call on the hike in milk and liquor price. Congress leader Mullappalli Ramachandran will inaugurate the 48th death anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Mohammed Abdurahman. A statue of the leader will be unveiled at MAM UP school, Parambil Kadavu in Kozhikode today. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will wind up his Malabar tour today with a visit to Kannur where he is scheduled to call on the Kannur bishop, DCC office bearers, and the family of Congress leader Satheesan Pacheni who passed away recently. Later, he will address a program organized by the Jawaharlal Nehru Library. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

