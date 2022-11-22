Top Kerala news developments today

November 22, 2022 09:09 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on November 22, 2022

Kerala Bureau

The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a suo motu case relating to the restrictions on the entry of vehicles along the Nilakkal-Pampa road. File

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will meet Indian Union Muslim League leaders and address a function at Perinthalmanna today as part of his Malabar campaign. Mr. Tharoor will also interact with students of Providence Women’s College in Kozhikode city.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a suo motu case relating to the restrictions on the entry of vehicles along Nilakkal-Pampa road and a complaint against VIP darshan at Sabarimala.

3. A contempt of court petition filed by Adani Vizhinjam Port against the government for not complying with its directive to provide police protection for carrying out construction work of the Vizhinjam seaport project will come up before the High Court today.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

4. Archdiocesan minor seminary and St. Mary’s basilica cathedral of the Syro- Malabar church get an official diktat that unified Mass should be celebrated from November 27.

Trending

  1. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict
  2. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  3. Three persons killed as goods train rams into a railway station in Odisha
  4. No more Air Suvidha form for international arrivals from November 22
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Netherlands squad and schedule

5. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to present the second P. Govinda Pillai National Award to The Hindu Publishing Group Director N. Ram in Thiruvananthapuram today.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US