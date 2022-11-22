Top Kerala news developments today

November 22, 2022 09:09 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will meet Indian Union Muslim League leaders and address a function at Perinthalmanna today as part of his Malabar campaign. Mr. Tharoor will also interact with students of Providence Women’s College in Kozhikode city.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a suo motu case relating to the restrictions on the entry of vehicles along Nilakkal-Pampa road and a complaint against VIP darshan at Sabarimala.

3. A contempt of court petition filed by Adani Vizhinjam Port against the government for not complying with its directive to provide police protection for carrying out construction work of the Vizhinjam seaport project will come up before the High Court today.

4. Archdiocesan minor seminary and St. Mary’s basilica cathedral of the Syro- Malabar church get an official diktat that unified Mass should be celebrated from November 27.

Trending

5. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to present the second P. Govinda Pillai National Award to The Hindu Publishing Group Director N. Ram in Thiruvananthapuram today.

ADVERTISEMENT