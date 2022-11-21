Top Kerala news developments today

November 21, 2022 09:27 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on November 21, 2022

Kerala Bureau

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will take part in various programmes in Kozhikode today. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The Kerala High Court is likely to take up a suo motu case initiated following an advertisement offering helicopter service for Sabarimala pilgrims.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to take part in various programmes organised by IMA and Calicut Bar Association in Kozhikode today.

3. The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider a plea by Riji John, Vice Chancellor of the Kerala Univeristy of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences against a Kerala High Court order cancelling his appointment.

Trending

  1. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  2. Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: Bomber identified as Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused on the run
  3. Karnataka government gives in-principle approval for Namma Metro Phase III project in Bengaluru, two corridors on 44.65 km planned
  4. Rishi Sunak visits Kyiv, announces new air defence package for Ukraine
  5. Malady and remedy: On the collegium system of judicial appointments
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

4. Meet-the-Minister programme of Industries Minister P. Rajeev in Wayanad district will be held at Kalpetta today.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US