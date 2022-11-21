  1. EPaper
Top Kerala news developments today

November 21, 2022 09:27 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

Kerala Bureau
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The Kerala High Court is likely to take up a suo motu case initiated following an advertisement offering helicopter service for Sabarimala pilgrims.

2. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to take part in various programmes organised by IMA and Calicut Bar Association in Kozhikode today.

3. The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider a plea by Riji John, Vice Chancellor of the Kerala Univeristy of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences against a Kerala High Court order cancelling his appointment.

4. Meet-the-Minister programme of Industries Minister P. Rajeev in Wayanad district will be held at Kalpetta today.

