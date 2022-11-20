Top Kerala news developments today

November 20, 2022 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor embarks on his Malabar campaign today with a seminar on the necessity of preserving and protecting the democratic and secular values by political parties. The function is organised by the Indian Lawyers Congress. Mr.Tharoor will also meet writer M.T.Vasusevan Nair and veteran Congress leader K.P.Unnikrishnan at their residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate north Kerala’s first surfing school at Beypore in Kozhikode today, as part of the Beypore Integrated Responsible Tourism Project.

3. Kerala High Court judge Devan Ramachandran will inaugurate the golden jubilee celebrations of the Calicut Press Club and release a book on “Media , truth and post truth” in Kozhikode today.

4. The NIA court in Kochi has rejected the discharge petition of two persons booked on the charge of associating with the activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation IS.

5. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will inaugurate an international conference on gender status in aquaculture and fisheries in Kochi today.

Trending

6. Four persons, including two women, were killed and two others rescued when a country boat capsized in the Bharatapuzha at Purathur near Tirur in Malapppuram district.

ADVERTISEMENT