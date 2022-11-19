Top Kerala news developments today

November 19, 2022 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Emergency services and local volunteers rush to rescue pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh trapped in a bus that overturned on the forest route to Sabarimala.

2. Shashi Tharoor, MP, commences his tour of Malabar as a likely prelude to assuming a more proactive role in Kerala politics. He will interact with Indian Union Muslim Leader leaders, Congress workers and other stakeholders.

3. A tumultuous session of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation council is on the cards as Congress and BJP steps up their agitation, demanding the resignation of Corporation mayor Arya Rajendran on the grounds of nepotism in temporary appointments.

4. Minister for Public Works and Tourism, P. A. Mohammad Riyaz, will inaugurate the heritage market and exhibition venue at Mananthawady in Wayanad.

5. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will lay the foundation stone for a handloom village at Chendamangalam in Kochi.

