Top Kerala news developments today

November 18, 2022 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Major reshuffle in Kerala Police, 38 SPs transferred.

2. CPI(M) state secretariat meeting today. The Kerala High Court ruling on the appointment of Priya Varghese, wife of the Chief Minister’s private secretary K.K. Ragesh, as Associate professor and the agitation against the Governor are likely to figure in the discussions.

3. Kannur University syndicate is meeting today in the wake of the High Court order cancelling the appointment of Priya Varghese as Associate professor.

4. Matsyotsavam - 2022 organised by the Fisheries department as part of the World Fisheries Day will begin at the Putharikandam maidan in Thiruvananthapuram today. Over 100 stalls have been set up by Central and State institutions. A workshop for artisans, a meeting on entrepreneurship development in the fisheries sector and a food festival featuring a variety of fish dishes will be held during the four- day fair.

