Top Kerala news developments today

November 17, 2022

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The Kerala High Court is likely to pronounce its order on a petition challenging the Kannur University’s decision to appoint Priya Varghese, wife of K.K. Ragesh, Private Secretary to the Chief Minister, as Associate Professor of Malayalam in Kannur University.

2. The Kerala government’s petition against the grant of anticipatory bail to Congress MLA Eldose Kunnapillil in a sexual assault case will come up before the High Court today.

3. Classroom discussions to seek students’ opinions and suggestions on revision of school curriculum will be held across Kerala today. The school-level feedback will be collated and published.

4. Representatives of more than 40 public and private universities from nine countries will participate in an ‘International Education Expo’ arranged by ODEPC (Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants), a Kerala government undertaking, as part of its Study Abroad programme, in Thiruvananthapuram today.

5. Huge turnout of pilgrims at Sabarimala on the opening day of the Mandala season. Devaswom minister K.Radhakrishnan to visit Sabarimala sannidhanam today to assess the arrangements made by the Travancore Devaswom Board to accommodate the large number of pilgrims.

6. Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate various projects of the Health Department in Wayanad district today.

