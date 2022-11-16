Top Kerala news developments today

November 16, 2022 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Goal Challenge programme as part of the second phase of the state-wide No to Drugs campaign in Thiruvananthapuram today evening. The Goal Challenge programme invokes the World Cup football fever to score 2 crore goals in the fight against substance abuse.

2. A three- day global meet on Right to Drug- free Childhood organised by UN Office on Drugs Crime and World Federation against Drugs begins in Thiruvananthapuram today. Minister for Local Self Government MB Rajesh will inaugurate the event.

3. Petitions challenging the action of the Chancellor in withdrawing 15 nominated members from the Kerala University senate are scheduled to come up before Kerala High Court today.

4. The High Court is likely to consider a petition filed by Bollywood actor Sunny Leone seeking to quash a cheating case registered against her for not appearing at a show as promised by her.

5. Football fans flow to the picturesque Kurungattu Kadavu river in Kozhikode to watch gigantic cutouts of Messi, Neymar, Ronaldo.