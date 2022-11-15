Top Kerala news developments today

November 15, 2022 09:28 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Left Democratic Front (LDF) workers will take out a protest march to the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram today, accusing Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of trespassing on the jurisdictional autonomy of universities in the state. Sitaram Yechuri to inaugurate the march organised under the banner of the Higher Education Protection Committee.

State- wide boycott of classes and demonstrations by KSU today to protest the remand of leaders who participated in yesterday’s march to the Secretariat.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to inaugurate a function organised in Thiruvananthapuram today to observe Lok Ayukta day.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy willo hold talks with the Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Malankara church in a bid to find a settlement to the protracted dispute over possession of churches.

The Kerala High Court will consider a petition moved by BJP state president K. Surendran seeking to restrain government employees and beneficiaries of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act(MGNREGA) from participating in the agitations organised by ruling parties against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

A mock world cup match will be held in Kozhikode today in which traders compete in the name of popular teams in the FIFA World Cup.

