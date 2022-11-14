Top Kerala News developments today

November 14, 2022 09:36 am | Updated 09:51 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Nov 14, Monday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today The Kerala High Court is likely to pass an order today on a petition challenging the appointment of K. Riji John, as Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS). A team from the International Maritime Organisation will visit the office of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. and Water Metro sites today. The State Child Welfare Department is launching a month-long event to steer children away from drugs and other social evils. Children's Day celebrations: Ministers Veena George, Antony Raju, and G.R. Anil to be present at the State-level function to be held at the Nisagandhi auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram.

