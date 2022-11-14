November 14, 2022 09:36 am | Updated 09:51 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

The Kerala High Court is likely to pass an order today on a petition challenging the appointment of K. Riji John, as Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS). A team from the International Maritime Organisation will visit the office of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. and Water Metro sites today. The State Child Welfare Department is launching a month-long event to steer children away from drugs and other social evils. Children’s Day celebrations: Ministers Veena George, Antony Raju, and G.R. Anil to be present at the State-level function to be held at the Nisagandhi auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Read more news from Kerala here.