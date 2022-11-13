Top Kerala news developments today

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. The Kerala Government awaits Raj Bhavan’s response to the ordinance seeking to remove Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from the post of Chancellor of universities, even as Mr. Khan hints that he would refer it to the President.

2. Huge turnout for the Kalpathy Ratholsavam festivities after a two-year break. The giant chariots are set to roll through the villages of Kalpathy from Monday.

3. Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai to open the centenary celebrations of Arya Vaidya Vilasini Vaidya Sala in Kozhikode.