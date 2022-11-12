Top Kerala news developments today
Kerala Bureau
November 12, 2022 10:25 IST
Updated:
November 12, 2022 10:25 IST
Kerala Bureau
November 12, 2022 10:25 IST
Updated:
November 12, 2022 10:25 IST
Key news developments in Kerala on November 12, Saturday
The flooded Yamuna Nagar road near the Chalai bypass due to heavy rains, in Thiruvananthapuram.
| Photo Credit: Mahinsha S.
Key news developments in Kerala on November 12, Saturday
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
1. Heavy rains are likely in the landslip-prone Idukki district. IMD issued an orange alert for Idukki and a yellow alert for eight other districts in the State.
2. Culling of pigs at a farm hit by African swine fever will commence in the morning.
Our code of editorial values