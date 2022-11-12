Kerala

Top Kerala news developments today

The flooded Yamuna Nagar road near the Chalai bypass due to heavy rains, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: Mahinsha S.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Heavy rains are likely in the landslip-prone Idukki district. IMD issued an orange alert for Idukki and a yellow alert for eight other districts in the State. 

2. Culling of pigs at a farm hit by African swine fever will commence in the morning. 


