Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on November 12, Saturday

The flooded Yamuna Nagar road near the Chalai bypass due to heavy rains, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: Mahinsha S.

Key news developments in Kerala on November 12, Saturday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Heavy rains are likely in the landslip-prone Idukki district. IMD issued an orange alert for Idukki and a yellow alert for eight other districts in the State.

2. Culling of pigs at a farm hit by African swine fever will commence in the morning.