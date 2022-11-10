Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on November 10, Thursday

Kerala Bureau
November 10, 2022 09:58 IST

Heavy Police protection being given to Thiruvananthapuram Mayor’s office following protests demanding her resignation on November 9. | Photo Credit: Mahinsha S.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider an appeal filed by the State government challenging a single judge’s order to take over the Kothamangalam Marthoma church with the assistance of the Central Reserve Police Force.

2. A petition seeking a CBI probe into the controversy over the alleged letter written by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran requesting CPI(M) district committee to give a list party members for filling various vacancies in the health wing of the corporation, will come up before the High Court today.

3. The trial in the 2017 actor rape case will resume today in Kochi after a gap of 10 months. The proceedings will be in-camera.

4. Employees and pensioners in the power sector, under the banner of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers, will form a human chain from the Kerala State Electricity Board headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram to the Raj Bhavan today to protest the Electricity (Amendment) Bill.

5. The Kerala State School Science fest is being held at six venues in Ernakulam city.

ADVERTISEMENT

