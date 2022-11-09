Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on November 9, 2022

The Hindu Bureau
November 09, 2022 09:05 IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair a cabinet meeting today. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today”:

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair a cabinet meeting today. The meeting is likely to discuss legislation to strip the Governor of his powers as Chancellor of universities in the State. The schedule of the next Assembly session is to be finalised by the Cabinet.

2. Familis of the sailors of MT Heroic Idun detained in Equatorial Guinea and other Kochi-based sailors to assemble in a show of solidarity with the detainees in Kochi today.

3. A public interest petition challenging the govt. order allowing ministers, Leader of Opposition and Government Chief Whip to appoint their personal staff without following a transparent and fair procedure of notification of vacancies is likely to come up before the High Court today.

4. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala will speak at the KP Kesava Menon memorial meet in Kozhikode today.

