Top Kerala news developments today

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the golden jubilee celebrations of the ISRO Staff Association in Thiruvananthapuram today.

2. General Education Minister V.Sivankutty will inaugurate Kalikalam, the state- level sports fest for tribal students at the stadium of the Laxmibai National College of Physical Education, Karyavattam, Thiruvananthapuram today.

3. Suo motu contempt of court case initiated against the Popular Front of India(PFI) for holding a flash hartal inKerala to come up before the High Court today.

4. The High Court will consider a petition filed by the Government challenging the decision of the Governor to appoint Ciza Thomas, senior joint director of the Directorate of Technical Education, as Vice Chancellor in charge of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

5. After a gap of two years, Calicut University on Tuesday holds union election in about 400 affiliated colleges spread across Thrissur, Palakkad , Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

6. Kalpathy Ratholsavam: Ceremonial flag to be hoisted today. Kerala Tourism Development Corporation is organising a music festival as part of the event.