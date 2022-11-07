Top Kerala news developments today

Kerala

1. A petition seeking a directive to order a police investigation into the alleged attempt to assault Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during a function organised by Kannur University to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

2. CPI (M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat will inaugurate a session on ‘Relevance of Marxist studies in contemporary era’ organised by Kelu Ettan Study and Research Centre in Kozhikode today.

3. A BJP delegation to meet Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today seeking a comprehensive probe into the alleged backdoor appointments in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

4. Tiger strikes terror again in Wayanad: Residents of Meenangadi and Krishnagiri villages stage road blockade seeking protection from the predator that has already killed several goats and cows.


