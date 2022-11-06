Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on November 6, 2022

The Hindu Bureau
November 06, 2022 09:37 IST

 CPI(M) State secretary M. V. Govindan will likely meet the press. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Three-day leadership conclave of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] will conclude here on Sunday. CPI(M) State secretary M. V. Govindan will likely meet the press. The political context of the conference was somewhat unusual on several counts. The closed-door meeting had ensued against the backdrop of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s intensifying spat with the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan over a slew of vexing issues, including disputes over university administration, the demand for the resignation of nine State universities vice-chancellors and perceived delay in signing Bills passed by the Assembly into law. The meeting is also a precursor of the LDF’s siege of Raj Bhavan on November 15, as the ruling coalition prepares to take on Mr. Khan politically and legally.

2. Thundershowers are expected to intensify over Kerala in the coming days. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for at least five districts.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

3. FACT celebrates the 75th anniversary of fertiliser production at its legacy unit in Kochi.

