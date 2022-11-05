Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on November 5, 2022

Kerala Bureau
November 05, 2022 10:27 IST

The AISF march to the Raj Bhavan raising slogans against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in Thiruvananthapuram on November 4. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the P. Parameswaran memorial lecture on Federalism today evening in Thiruvananthapuram.

2. Two more Vice Chancellors, those of the Kerala Digital University and Sri Narayana Open University, have replied to the Governor’s notice asking them to step down from the post.

3. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is in Kochi, likely to respond to the position taken by the Kerala University Senate that he should withdraw a notification constituting a two-member search committee for selecting the vice chancellor; he may also respond to other issues including his letter to the President accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of keeping Raj Bhavan in the dark about his European tour and the protest by Left organisations against Ciza Thomas, who assumed charge as vice chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

4. The CPI(M) state committee meeting beginning today is likely to discuss an Ordinance to remove the Governor from the post Chancellor of universities. The agitation against the Governor will also come up for discussion.

