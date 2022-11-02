Top Kerala news developments today

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a convention organised by the LDF in Thiruvananthapuram today. File | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a convention organised by the LDF in Thiruvananthapuram today to protect the higher education sector in the State. Ministers, MLAs and LDF leaders are expected to participate.

2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair a Cabinet meeting today. The meeting is likely to decide on measures to control the rise in price of essential goods.

3. Food Minister G.R. Anil will flag off the first mobile Maveli outlet for rice in Thiruvananthapuram today. Ration card holders will get 10 kg of rice through the mobile units to be deployed across the State.

4. Petitions filed by eight Vice Chancellors challenging the Chancellor’s (Governor)action in directing them to resign from their posts will come up before the High Court today.

5. The weather office has issued yellow alert for 11 districts in Kerala today, warning of isolated heavy thunderstorms. Rain is likely to gain strength in the wake of the strong easterlies and cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

6. Malabar ‘s first woman lawyer and government pleader V.M. Leelavathi passes away.