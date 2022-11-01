Top Kerala News developments today

Students performing a flash mob as part of the anti-drug campaign organized by the Women and Children Development wing of Kozhikode Corporation at Kozhikode beach. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today ADVERTISEMENT Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a human chain in Thiruvananthapuram today as part of the No to Drugs campaign launched by the State government. The State-level inauguration of the Ente Bhoomi digital resurvey program will be held in Thiruvananthapuram today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Malayalam Day celebrations and Official language week celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram today. Kerala Paper products Ltd., the erstwhile Hindustan Newsprint Ltd, that was taken over by the State government, will begin commercial production today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present police medals and community policing directorate at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram today. The Kerala High Court will consider a writ petition challenging the action of the Governor in withdrawing the nominated members from the Kerala University senate. The Kozhikode Vigilance Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge are likely to pronounce the verdict on IUML State secretary K.M. Shaji’s plea seeking to release ₹47.35 lakh seized by Vigilance sleuths from his house in Kannur in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly amassing wealth beyond his lawful sources of income. Anniversary celebrations of the Malayali Battalion attached to the Madras Regiment begin in Kozhikode today. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty will inaugurate 27 e-vehicle charging stations, including two fast charging stations, and 30 solar power stations in the district at Vythiri in Wayanad today. Transport Minister Antony Raju will be the chief guest. Read more news from Kerala here.

