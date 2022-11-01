Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a human chain in Thiruvananthapuram today as part of the No to Drugs campaign launched by the State government.
- The State-level inauguration of the Ente Bhoomi digital resurvey program will be held in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Malayalam Day celebrations and Official language week celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- Kerala Paper products Ltd., the erstwhile Hindustan Newsprint Ltd, that was taken over by the State government, will begin commercial production today.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present police medals and community policing directorate at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- The Kerala High Court will consider a writ petition challenging the action of the Governor in withdrawing the nominated members from the Kerala University senate.
- The Kozhikode Vigilance Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge are likely to pronounce the verdict on IUML State secretary K.M. Shaji’s plea seeking to release ₹47.35 lakh seized by Vigilance sleuths from his house in Kannur in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly amassing wealth beyond his lawful sources of income.
- Anniversary celebrations of the Malayali Battalion attached to the Madras Regiment begin in Kozhikode today.
- Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty will inaugurate 27 e-vehicle charging stations, including two fast charging stations, and 30 solar power stations in the district at Vythiri in Wayanad today. Transport Minister Antony Raju will be the chief guest.