Key news developments in Kerala on October 30, 2022

South and Central Kerala will likely receive isolated heavy thunderstorms. File | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Key news developments in Kerala on October 30, 2022

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Triggered by strong easterlies, South and Central Kerala will likely receive isolated heavy thunderstorms. The Met department has announced a yellow alert for six districts even as the government puts emergency services on alert.