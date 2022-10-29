Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on October 29, Saturday

The Kerala government had acquired land from the Cochin Malabar Estate at Kinalur, 25km from Kozhikode city. | Photo Credit: S. Ramesh Kurup

Key news developments in Kerala on October 29, Saturday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Kerala is gearing up to kick off the Agricultural Census by mid-November. Conducted by the Economics and Statistics Department, this time it will be a full-fledged exercise covering all local body wards. As many as 7000 enumerators are being appointed to collect the data and upload them via a special app being developed by the Central government.

2. Founders of top start-up ventures that flourished in Kerala’s ecosystem will share their experience and insights at the 7th edition of the Startup Founders’ Meet organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) at the Technopark campus, Thiruvananthapuram today.

3. Public hearing ahead of land acquisition for the proposed AIIMS at Kinalur near Balussery in Kozhikode to be held today.

4. Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad in association with the Centre for Water resources Development and Management (CWRDM) has organised a seminar on climate change today in Kozhikode. Minister For Forest and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran is scheduled to inaugurate the event.

5. Tension brewing once again at Avikkal Thodu in Kozhikode after an expert committee visited the site for the proposed sewage treatment plant. Local residents are opposing the project fearing pollution and contamination of groundwater.

6. School teacher accused of raping 11-year-old girl arrested in Kozhikode. Police to seek his custody following confidential information that more juveniles were sexually abused.