Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on October 27, Thursday

The District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam is expected to pronounce its order in the discharge petition filed by actor Dileep and his friend Sarath in the actor assault case today. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Key news developments in Kerala on October 27, Thursday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam is expected to pronounce its order in the discharge petition filed by actor Dileep and his friend Sarath in the actor assault case today. The police had arraigned the duo as accused in the case related to the destruction of evidence following a further investigation.

2. Petitions by George Alencherry, Major Archbishop, Syro Malabar Church, challenging the criminal cases filed against him in connection with the sale of church land likely to come up before the kerala High Court today.

3. Experts from five European Union countries will present sustainable mobility solutions, at a workshop on Smart Cities and Sustainable Urban Development, organised by the India-EU Urban Partnership Programme in Kochi today.

4. Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan to be presented an award in memory of IUML leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, BV Abdullakkoya in Kozhikode today. IUML State president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal will be present at the function.

5. The agitation against the Vizhinjam seaport project enters the 100th day today. Fishers to stage protest at sea and on land. Traffic along coastal road in Thiruvananthapuram is likely to be affected.