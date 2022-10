Key news developments in Kerala on October 23, 2022

Kerala government’s ongoing dispute over University matters with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan could be on the agenda of the meeting. File | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today :

The ruling Left Democratic Front will likely meet at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] headquarters at the AKG Centre here. Kerala government’s ongoing dispute over University matters with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and allegations of sordid behaviour aired by a woman suspected in the UAE diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case against top LDF leaders could be on the agenda.